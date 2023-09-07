Report: WWE is close to signing LA Knight to a long-term deal

The babyface side on the SmackDown roster took a big hit over the last few weeks, with Jey Uso being moved to Raw and Edge wrestling the final match of his current WWE contract. With that in mind, it’s not too surprising to see the recent rumor that WWE currently lists LA Knight as the top babyface on the blue brand.

And it’s a great time for Knight to be listed as such, because PW Insider is reporting that WWE and LA are closing in on a long-term deal that sources say could potentially lock him down for the next five years. The new deal is said to be either already signed, or about to be finalized.

It’s a pretty big turnaround for the megastar, who was stuck in a dead end gimmick as a manager of male models a little over one year ago.

Make sure to pop in the comments below and give us a YEAH if you are excited for several more years of LA Knight on WWE programming, Cagesiders.