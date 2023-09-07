Rhea Ripley wants Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40

Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch is a singles match that WWE has never booked on main roster television or pay-per-view shows.

There was an episode of Raw last December where Lynch and Ripley briefly crossed paths and stared each other down, teasing the big fight for later down the line. The match didn’t happen at this year’s WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood, but what about next year’s WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia?

During an interview with India Today, Ripley welcomed the challenge:

“And if it were to be myself and Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40, you know, I, I invite that challenge...I would like to see what the outcome would be. I would love to step in the ring with her. I think it would be a great challenge. But at the same time, I feel like she doesn’t exactly know what Mami is capable of. And like what happened at WrestleMania 39, Charlotte underestimated me. She thought I was still the child that she wrestled at WrestleMania 36. I’m not. I’m a completely different animal. I’m a monster these days. I’m a nightmare. I’m an Eradicator. And it’s me and Becky. I’m just saying Mami is gonna end up on top, just like she always does.”

Do you think WWE has intentionally withheld this match from TV and PPV because the plan is for it to happen at WrestleMania?

