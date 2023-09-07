Dominik Mysterio helps NXT turn things around again

The ratings and viewership data are in for the Sept. 5 edition of WWE NXT.

According to Wrestlenomics, Tuesday night’s show was watched by 673,000 total viewers, and scored a .18 rating among 18-49 year olds. These numbers are up from last week’s 614K and 0.16, respectively.

Last week’s numbers were arguably NXT’s worst results of the summer, but Dominik Mysterio was in the house this week to save the day as a special referee. Granted, this week’s results also rank among NXT’s lowest numbers of the summer, but at least there was a decent rebound before “The Man” Becky Lynch comes around next week to challenge Tiffany Stratton for the NXT women’s championship.

Here’s NXT’s audience and ratings share of the 18-49 demographic over the past year:

* Aired on SyFy

