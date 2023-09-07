When GUNTHER defeated Chad Gable in the main event of this week’s (Sept. 4) episode of Raw, it all but guaranteed that The Ring General would become the longest reigning Intercontinental champion of all-time.

In order to break the Honky Tonk Man’s record, the only thing GUNTHER had to do was make it to today (Sept. 7) without a piano falling on his head somewhere outdoors or slipping on a banana peel in public and falling victim to Damian Priest’s Money in the Bank contract.

GUNTHER did indeed avoid those ridiculous scenarios, and is now acknowledged by WWE as the longest reigning Intercontinental champion of all-time. Triple H took to social media to offer congratulations to GUNTHER on this remarkable accomplishment:

Defining his own legacy. And this is just the beginning...



Congratulations to @Gunther_AUT on making history as the longest-reigning #ICChampion EVER. https://t.co/X48i2ZNtf5 — Triple H (@TripleH) September 7, 2023

Now that the record is his alone on day 454, the question remains, how much longer can GUNTHER keep going as champion?

How do you see GUNTHER’s reign as Intercontinental champion playing out from here, Cagesiders?