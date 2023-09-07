It sounds like Vince McMahon won’t be involved with WWE’s decision on CM Punk

CM Punk was fired by AEW President Tony Khan last weekend after an investigation into a backstage incident at All In between Punk and Jack Perry.

Punk’s departure from AEW has naturally led wrestling fans to wonder if there is a chance that CM will go back to WWE.

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer discussed Punk’s possible return to WWE. After Alvarez noted that “Vince [McMahon] is gone right now,” presumably due to the life-altering spinal surgery he had in July, Meltzer said he spoke to people within WWE about Punk, and the decision on whether WWE pursues him will be made by two men:

“It’s Paul Levesque’s decision and Nick Khan’s decision... If you listen to what people say, they don’t want him back. But that doesn’t mean they don’t want him back. That just means that he didn’t leave on the best of terms, and people didn’t like it and all that. But there’s still a chance to make money with him...I could see them going either way. At the end of the day, it’s gonna be what those two guys think.”

It’s worth noting that Punk was actually backstage at an episode of WWE Raw in April where he reportedly met with Triple H for a couple minutes before Vince McMahon asked him to leave the arena.

Do you think WWE will welcome free agent Punk back with open arms? Is CM even interested in returning to the promotion that he vowed to never work for again after WWE fired him on his wedding day in 2014? How might Endeavor’s acquisition of WWE affect a potential signing of Punk’s magnitude?

