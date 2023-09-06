WWE adds Rhea Ripley title defense, more to Superstar Spectacle

WWE is headed to India for Superstar Spectacle on Friday (Sept. 8).

Coming into this week, we knew the show in Hyderabad’s GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium would feature John Cena in one of two tag matches. One of those was originally announced as a Tag title defense, but then Payback happened and Judgment Day’s Finn Bálor & Damian Priest won the belts.

Those guys don’t seem to be making the trip, but Superstar Spectacle will feature a Judgment Day member defending their title...

Rhea Ripley’s already got another Women’s World championship defense lined up for the Sept. 11 Raw, when she’ll face Raquel Rodriguez in a rematch from Payback. That takes some of the suspense out of this one, but — not offense to future Hall of Famer Natalya — there wasn’t a whole lot of suspense to begin with.

WWE also recently announced a handful of names (including kayfabe attempted murderer Bron Breakker) but didn’t book them in matches. Here’s a rundown of what we know about Superstar Spectacle — which won’t be available to watch live outside of India: