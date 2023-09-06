Let’s check the standings in WWE NXT’s round robin tournament

Last week, WWE NXT kicked off their first round robin tournament — the Global Heritage Invitational. Eight competitors were divided into two groups, and will face the other three men in their group. In each match, winners get two points, losers none, and in the event of draw each gets one. The group winners will then face off in a single elimination match on Sept. 26 with a shot at Noam Dar for the Heritage Cup during Sept. 30’s No Mercy PLE on the line.

After two episodes of NXT with two matches on each, and one match on Level Up last Friday, all but one competitor’s wrestled at least one tournament match. On the Sept. 5 NXT, Nathan Frazer bounced back from a loss to Joe Coffey the previous Tuesday. The Jersey (of the U.K. Channel Islands, not the U.S. state) boy beat Duke Hudson, who picked up two points when he faced Akira Tozawa on last Friday’s Level Up.

We also got our first draw of the GHI last night, when SmackDown’s Butch and Axiom couldn’t get a pin or submission within the 12 minute time limit.

With only Tyler Bate yet to have a tournament match, it gives us the following standings:

Group A Butch: 3 points (1-0-1)

Axiom: 1 (0-0-1)

Tyler Bate: 0 (0-0)

Charlie Dempsey: 0 (0-1) Group B Joe Coffey: 2 points (1-0)

Nathan Frazer: 2 (1-1)

Duke Hudson: 2 (1-1)

Akira Tozawa: 0 (0-1)

Coffey & Tozawa will be in action on Friday’s Level Up (the episode was taped last night, but we won’t spoil it for you). Bate will finally get involved when takes on Axio

