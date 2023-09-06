Dominik Mysterio gets dirty to avoid Dragon Lee rematch at WWE NXT No Mercy

A lot’s happened since Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee shared a moment after the July 21 SmackDown. The most notable thing to happen since the WWE Hall of Famer tabbed the young luchador to take the NXT North American championship off his disrespectful son Dominik was, of course, Rhea Ripley blasting Lee with her WWE Women’s World title belt to ensure Dirty Dom kept his on Aug. 8.

Since then, Lee teamed with Lyra Valkyria to pick up a mixed tag win over The Judgment Day duo. But that’s not the end goal. Another title shot is, and one was on the line last night (Sept. 5) when Dragon squared off with Mustafa Ali.

There was only one problem... the younger Mysterio was the special guest referee for the #1 contender’s match. So even though Ali & Lee wanted a fair fight, Dom had another idea. He consistently slow-counted the Mexican star’s pin attempts. The, when Lee got upset and a seemingly unsuspecting Ali rolled him up, the champ’s count got real fast in a hurry.

Mustafa clocked Mysterio in the aftermath, but he didn’t decline the No Mercy title shot.

In response to continued disrespect on WWE’s Tuesday night brand, Ali’s been campaigning for North American champ. We’re long-time fans of the guy, but can we really trust a politician?

We’ll see how the North American title scene shakes out between now and NXT’s Sept. 30 premium live event in Bakersfield, California, the card for which currently looks like this: