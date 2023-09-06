Their rivalry looks one-sided in the record books, but Von Wagner’s landed some big shots on Bron Breakker throughout their feud on WWE NXT. Even in losing his second singles match to Breakker — a no disqualification affair in the main event of the Sept. 5 episode — Wagner put Bron through the announce desk (again) and a Performance Center wall that was right beside where Vic Joseph, Booker T & Baron Corbin were calling the action.

It only pissed off the former NXT champ, though. Not only did Breakker low blow Von to set-up his (frankly gorgeous) spear and get the win, he continued to assault Mr. Stone’s client afterwards. That built to Bron putting Wagner’s head on the bottom of the ring steps and smashing the top portion of them down on it.

Or so we were led to believe, as WWE cameras were “forced to cut to black” to protect us from the scene...

Fans within the Performance Center got the word out though...

#wwenxt. Von Wagner being removed by 911 pic.twitter.com/QTVS2Ll4HQ — Debbie @ Wrestling In 60 Seconds (@DebbieDeans8) September 6, 2023

And WWE provided their own update shortly thereafter:

Von Wagner is currently being taken to a local hospital for evaluation and we will provide an update when available. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/aix8I4Pc9u — WWE (@WWE) September 6, 2023

That update must still not be available, but we’ll keep you posted.