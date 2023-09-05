Becky Lynch challenges for the NXT women’s championship next week

Ever since Tiffany Stratton misspoke in a promo claiming she’ll be a better NXT women’s champion than Becky Lynch, who has never held that title, WWE has been teasing out the two wrestling a match at some point in the near future. The only issue with that was the fact that Stratton was booked for a title defense on this week’s episode of NXT against Kiana James, who won a Fatal 4-Way to become top contender.

Well, James got some offense in and they did a solid near fall spot, but Stratton poked the eyes and then hit the Prettiest Moonsault ever to score the pinfall and the victory. It was a strong win for the champion, which made sense with what happened next.

Lynch showed up on the tron.

Business just picked up BIG TIME @BeckyLynchWWE challenged @tiffstrattonwwe to an #WWENXT Women’s Championship Match for NEXT WEEK! pic.twitter.com/LCdZsPEZjC — WWE (@WWE) September 6, 2023

She said everyone is wondering what she’s going to do next and she’s decided — she’ll be challenging for the NXT women’s championship, and it will be happening in the main event of next week’s show.

See you then!

