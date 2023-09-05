Nearly 2.5 million viewers tuned in to SmackDown to see John Cena

Nothing was going to generate the kind of numbers the emotional Aug. 25 SmackDown did. But nothing was probably going to keep them as high as John Cena’s return did.

The 16 time WWE World champ was back on Sept. 1, kicking off a two month run with the company he anchored for most of this century. And Wrestlenomics reports fans tuned in, to the tune of 2,443,000 total viewers and a .65 rating among 18-49 year olds.

While down considerably from the Bray Wyatt & Terry Fun tribute episode the week before, SpoilerTV still has SmackDown easily winning the night. Not counting the previous week, these were the blue brand’s best numbers since July 7. They were also well above what WWE was doing on FOX on the Friday before Labor Day in 2022.

This Friday is Cena’s only Friday off until November. We’ll see how the show fares. In the meantime, here’s a rundown of the past year’s worth of SmackDown’s numbers:

* Aired on FS1

