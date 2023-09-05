WWE touts a record-breaking Payback

Another WWE premium live event, another press release telling us about what a financial success it was.

Not that Payback breaking records for shows with that name, and for all shows WWE’s run in Pittsburgh, isn’t impressive. It’s just that we’ve seen lots of evidence for how hot the company’s product — and the wrestling business in general — is right now. Setting records for an event they’ve only run seven times, where the only other edition since 2017 happened in an empty arena during COVID, doesn’t impress us quite as much as things like selling 70,000 or 90,000 tickets for shows that don’t even have any announced matches.

Anyway, here’s the presser, presented by Tout: