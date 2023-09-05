Nick Aldis talks WWE producer tryout, says he still wants to wrestle

Since a brief return to Impact earlier this year, former TNA & NWA World champion Nick Aldis hasn’t appeared on our screens. But for the past month or so, he’s been working on some of what appears on them during shows like Raw and Main Event.

The 36 year old has been getting an extended trial run as a producer for WWE. It’s news that’s surprised more than a few fans & observers, since wrestling promoters rarely turn down 6’4” heavyweights in their prime when they come looking for on-camera work.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet released today (Sept. 5), Aldis offered some insight into what he described as a “handshake situation” with WWE:

“They just invited me to come and, you know, see how everything works and shadow as a producer and just sort of be part of the meetings and oversee the whole television operation, which is — I’ve done a lot, I’ve worn a lot of hats. I think people who have followed my career, particularly in the last few years, know that in addition to wrestling I was wearing a lot of hats behind the scenes at my last place [the NWA]. So I certainly don’t feel like it’s a completely new sort of situation for me. “Having said that, there’s pro wrestling and then there’s WWE. So, you know, just taking in the sheer sort of volume of the operation, and the number of people involved, the scale of everything. Just that alone has been the basis of my time so far. “But it’s all very much a sort of handshake situation at the moment. Very much a, ‘Hey, why don’t you come in and see how all this works? See if you like it.’ I will say this, they’ve been very, very good to me and very, very accommodating as far as they’ve said, ‘Look, this is as much about whether you like it.’ “

But while it does sound like an excellent long-term career-building opportunity, The National Treasure assures us he’s not looking to hang up his boots:

“Now, where that goes, I don’t know. And I’m okay with that. It’s tough with the internet and social media because people want to put this sort of definitiveness on everything and this finality like, ‘Oh, that’s it. He’s with WWE. That’s it. Game over,’ you know? And so now, people [ask], ‘Are you not wrestling anymore? Have you retired? Are you not wrestling?’ I mean, even the boys are saying that. Like, ‘Are you done wrestling?’ And it’s like, slow down.”

Check out Aldis whole conversation with CVV here, and we’ll see where Nick shows up next in pro wrestling— and what he’s doing when he gets there.