Here's a place to check the results and comment along with the newest episode of WWE NXT, airing live on Tuesday night at 8 pm Eastern time slot on USA Network.

Advertised for tonight’s show from the WWE Performance Center: NXT Women’s champion Tiffany Stratton defends against Kiana James, while simultaneously beefing with Raw’s Becky Lynch.

Tonight’s card also feature North American champ Dominik Mysterio as the special guest referee for Mustafa Ali vs. Dragon Lee, Bron Breakker & Von Wagner in a no disqualification match, continuing Global Heritage Invitational action, the return of Los Lotharios (probably with a new name), and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the NXT live blog kicks off once the show starts on USA.

Enjoy the show!

WWE NXT RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR SEPT. 5