GUNTHER makes history with longest Intercontinental championship reign

Coming into this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Charlotte, North Carolina, GUNTHER was just days short of breaking the record for the longest Intercontinental championship reign in history. Honky Tonk Man set the high mark back in 1988, holding the title for 453 consecutive days. GUNTHER would break that on Sept. 7.

Provided he could defeat Chad Gable in what would be his final title defense before crossing the threshold.

Sure enough, he did it.

The two threw down in the main event of the show, and, to the surprise of no one, they put on one hell of a match. Gable got a few super intense near falls, and one Ankle Lock that surely looked like the end, but GUNTHER always managed to fight his way out.

In the end, Gable couldn’t withstand the offensive onslaught of the champion. He won after a monster powerbomb and lariat. Gable’s family was shown in tears sitting ringside.

That’s just the way it goes sometimes.

