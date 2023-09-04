WWE Monday Night Raw comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Sept. 4, 2023) from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, featuring fallout from the Payback Premium Live Event that happened last Saturday in Pittsburgh.

Advertised for tonight: Gunther will all-but ensure his place in the history books as the longest reigning Intercontinental champion if he can beat Chad Gable, The Judgment Day will celebrate adding the WWE Tag titles to their growing collection of championships, Jey Uso arrives as a member of the Raw roster, World Heavyweight champ Seth Rollins reacts to being attacked by Shinsuke Nakamura after defeating the Japanese Superstar in Payback’s main event, and a whole lot more.

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the Raw live blog will kick off once the show starts on USA Network. It will be below this line here. Reminder: GIFs and pics allowed, but no links to illegal streams, please.

WWE RAW RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR SEPT. 4