Ilja Dragunov tore the house down with Carmelo Hayes at The Great American Bash, but he failed to win the NXT championship, something he blamed on Trick Williams. He worked his way back to a rematch at tonight’s (Sat., Sept. 30, 2023) No Mercy premium live event in Bakersfield, California. The theme was that he would let nothing get in the way of fulfilling his destiny.

And he damn sure didn’t.

And, yet again, they delivered an absolute barnburner.

Credit to Carmelo too, of course, as he worked a really physical match and went blow-for-blow with the heavy brawler, taking quite a bit of punishment along the way.

Hayes kicked out of multiple H bombs but Dragunov wouldn’t let up and ultimately went all the way to the top rope to hit the super mega H bomb to score the pinfall.

And we have a new NXT champion.

After, the two shook hands and hugged each other in the ring. Dragunov, of course, was still screaming with all his intensity.

Commentary wondered: “Who can slay The Mad Dragon?”

Sure.

