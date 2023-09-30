Becky Lynch coming back to NXT to win the women’s championship from Tiffany Stratton added a certain level of prestige to the title. Enough so that it made all the sense in the world for Shawn Michaels to announce they would be the main event of tonight’s (Sat., Sept. 30, 2023) No Mercy premium live event in Bakersfield, California.

The Man and all that.

It only makes sense, then, that she would retain that title after one hell of a headlining battle.

This was an Extreme Rules match, so they went to the gimmicks early and often. First, they fought through the crowd where someone we were later told is Becky’s stylist handed her what appeared to be a necklace that she used to rock Stratton with. It may have been what opened a cut on Stratton’s face.

Later, the challenger got a toolbox out and went about using its contents to lay into Lynch. A wrench; a crowbar; a steel chain; you know, all the usual tools that double as weapons.

Here’s a good one — Becky had a bag with her hardcore fans would instantly assume to be full of thumbtacks. Instead, they were filled with barbie dolls. Yes, Stratton ended up taking a bump on the dolls.

Can’t forget the trash cans!

There was much more — the match featured a lot of fun spots, including the old Cactus Jack barbed wire bat — and the back and forth to end it was also great. Lynch hit the Manhandle Slam onto some chairs spread in the corner of the ring after avoiding the Prettiest Moonsault.

That was pretty damn great.

This makes official that Tegan Nox, who was sitting ringside, will be challenging Lynch for the NXT women’s championship on Monday Night Raw this coming week.

