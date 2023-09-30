In a big surprise, Trick Williams got himself added to a number one contender match for the North American championship on NXT television this past week and went on to win the damn thing. Mustafa Ali was supposed to be in this spot but he was released with just over one week until showtime.

So Williams stepped up and stepped in to take on Dominik Mysterio at tonight’s (Sat., Sept. 30, 2023) No Mercy premium live event in Bakersfield, California. To add some intrigue, Dragon Lee was made the special guest referee.

Naturally, he would get involved in the match, though it was through no fault of his own. Mysterio threw a superkick at Williams, who dodged it enough that Lee took the full brunt of it.

A new referee hit the scene to help out and he, too, was taken out inadvertently.

During this period, Mysterio grabbed the North American title belt and tried to use it as a weapon. He missed, though, and Williams ended up the beneficiary, laying into him with a jumping knee assisted by the belt.

That got the three count.

And we have a new champion.

Get complete No Mercy results and coverage of every match on the card right here.