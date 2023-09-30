In the absence of a compelling program between The Family and any of the tag teams currently doing their thing in NXT, the promotion went ahead and booked their next title defense as a Fatal 4-Way. The Creed Brothers, OTM, and Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo all campaigned for the shot and were all given an opportunity to take the titles for themselves at tonight’s (Sat., Sept. 30, 2023) No Mercy premium live event in Bakersfield, California.

The rules of a 4-Way tag are a bit goofy — the champs could lose the title without being involved in the deciding pinfall or submission, considering only two teams could be in the match at any given time.

Fairly early into the match, Tony D’Angelo was lifting both Garza and Carrillo when his leg gave out and he was clutching at his knee. The referee called for medical help, and he was taken to the back.

You know where this is going.

He made his way back out with a knee brace on, refusing to stay down. The match broke down into two lines, the babyfaces and the heels teaming together despite the nature of what they there to do. It did give us a cool moment, when they hit four superplexes all at the same time.

They were rewarded with a “this is awesome” chant.

The match continued, with everyone involved both inside and outside the ring, and it ended with Tony D and Stacks hitting their finish on Lucien Price to score the pinfall and retain their titles.

Get complete No Mercy results and coverage of every match on the card right here.