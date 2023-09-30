WWE NXT No Mercy goes live on Peacock in the U.S. or wherever you get WWE Network tonight (Sat., Sept. 30, 2023) at 8pm ET from Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California. But the promotion is also offering a free live stream of its Kickoff show starting an hour beforehand, and you can watch it right here!

You’ll get all the usual highlight packages to get you up to speed on every feud and angle heading into No Mercy. A panel of experts will break down each of the main show’s six matches before the special event goes live — and we’ll be treated to a grudge match between Kelani Jordan and Blair Davenport.

The pre-show starts at 7:00pm ET, so remember to come back and join us here for the live stream you see above!

We’ve got a preview of & staff predictions for each match here. And of course, complete results and live match coverage of the entire No Mercy event can be found by clicking here.