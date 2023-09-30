The Suit Profits are here (again)

Last week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown saw Bobby Lashley walk out on The Street Profits, disgusted by the fact that they failed to take advantage of an edge he gave them in their tag team match against Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar. They lost that match because of it.

That lack of killer instinct was enough to have Lashley back this week in Sacramento to say he was moving on. He thought he found something with Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins but they weren’t willing to do whatever they needed to do.

When they protested, he did this:

So they went ahead and did this:

When the two first linked up, they were still getting cheered. This was a great way to fully turn them heel while making clear we aren’t getting the same old Street Profits. Last week was their dying breath. This week was a rebirth.

And now the sky is the limit.

Anyway, here are all the videos from SmackDown this week: