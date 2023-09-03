 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Grayson Waller may have won the wrestling weekend with this

By Sean Rueter
new

WWE put their young Australian star Grayson Waller in yet another big spot during the Payback premium live event last night (Sept. 2). And he again delivered, playing the entertainingly annoying heel foil to Cody Rhodes during their talk show segment in Pittsburgh.

During his appearance as a guest on “The Grayson Waller Effect”, Rhodes revealed that he’d used his pull backstage to get Jey Uso (who recently storyline quit WWE after losing his twin brother Jimmy turned on him, costing him his match with Roman Reigns at SummerSlam). Then, to close the show-within-the-show, Main Event Jey superkicked Waller.

Which brings us to this...

In case you’ve been living under a rock, or your brain’s just a little foggy from Labor Day weekend libations (or too much wrestling), Grayson is referencing another recent instance of backstage violence that led to a firing... once that was allegedly committed by a guy who’s sometimes referred to as Pepsi Phil.

It’s very good, in my opinion. Quite clever, and just the right mix of provocative and fun. The weekend’s not over, but this is a frontrunner for my favorite thing from it.

Let us know what you think.

