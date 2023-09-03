WWE has finished up its Payback premium live event from Pittsburgh and, all told, it was quite an interesting show. It was definitely a “B” show but there were multiple incredible matches and some hugely noteworthy events throughout the evening.
With that in mind, here are all the videos from the night in one handy playlist:
- Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus — Steel Cage Match
- Tiffany Stratton “apologizes” to Becky Lynch
- Trish Stratus receives emotional ovation
- Rey Mysterio vs. Austin Theory — United States Title
- LA Knight vs. The Miz
- Owens & Zayn vs. Judgment Day — Undisputed Tag Team Title Match
- Cody Rhodes reveals Jey Uso is now on the Raw roster
- Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez — Women’s World Title
- John Cena interviews The Judgment Day
- Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura — World Heavyweight Title
- Shinsuke Nakamura attacks Seth Rollins after Payback
- Grayson Waller has no worries, mate
- Rhodes presents the Pittsburgh Steelers with an NFL WWE Legacy Title Belt
- Raquel Rodriguez is not finished with Rhea Ripley
Loading comments...