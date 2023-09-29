LA Knight, new matches set for Fastlane

This week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown saw WWE start to fill out the card for the upcoming Fastlane premium live event that is now just one week away from taking place on Sat., Oct. 7, 2023, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

And one big name added to the show.

What’s new:

LA Knight did indeed get to make the save for John Cena in the main event like he was planned to last week, to a predictably huge pop. He helped run The Bloodline off before signing on the dotted line.

The LWO vs. The Suit Profits, which came about because The Street Profits, Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford, were trying to impress Bobby Lashley and get back in his good graces by attacking Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar after their hard fought United States championship match. They responded by throwing out a challenge for a match on this show.

Charlotte Flair made clear she wanted to challenge Iyo Sky for the women’s championship after defeating Bayley, and she did just that. When Damage CTRL attempted to launch a post-match attack, Asuka made the save and Bayley quickly accepted a triple threat challenge soon after. Sky wasn’t happy about it, but it’s happening anyway.

The updated Fastlane card: