 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

WWE SmackDown results, live blog (Sept. 29, 2023): Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar

By Claire Elizabeth
/ new
WWE.com

WWE Friday Night SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Sept. 29, 2023) with a live show emanating from Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming Fastlane premium live event scheduled for early next month in Indianapolis.

Advertised for tonight: Rey Mysterio defends the United States championship against fellow LWO member Santos Escobar.

Also on the card: Charlotte Flair has a singles match against Bayley, an irate Bobby Lashley is a guest on Grayson Waller’s talk show, John Cena could really use a friend as he stands up to The Bloodline, and much more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX. It will be below this line here. (Note: Links to illegal streams are prohibited. Pics and GIFs are allowed.)

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR SEPT. 29

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats