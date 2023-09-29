WWE Friday Night SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Sept. 29, 2023) with a live show emanating from Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming Fastlane premium live event scheduled for early next month in Indianapolis.

Advertised for tonight: Rey Mysterio defends the United States championship against fellow LWO member Santos Escobar.

Also on the card: Charlotte Flair has a singles match against Bayley, an irate Bobby Lashley is a guest on Grayson Waller’s talk show, John Cena could really use a friend as he stands up to The Bloodline, and much more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX. It will be below this line here. (Note: Links to illegal streams are prohibited. Pics and GIFs are allowed.)

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR SEPT. 29