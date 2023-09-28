Becky Lynch says she ‘stole the damn show’ at Payback after WWE left her off SummerSlam

When Trish Stratus turned on Becky Lynch in early April, it was expected that their feud would extend until SummerSlam in early August. However, their planned match at that show was reportedly pulled from the card, surprisingly leaving Lynch and Stratus off one of WWE’s biggest events of the year.

They instead tore the house down one month later in a steel cage match at Payback, ending their feud on a high note.

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Lynch admitted that she had a chip on her shoulder after being left off SummerSlam, and she’s proud of stealing the show with Trish at Payback:

“Yeah, we crushed it. We crushed that. Yep, stole the damn show. Started it off, it was all downhill from there. No, it wasn’t. It was actually a great, great show. But we started off hot, I think like a few chips on our shoulder. The story had been going on for a long time, maybe not getting the steam that necessarily we wanted. And being left off SummerSlam, obviously, I understand why these decisions are made, but really wanted to go out there and prove it. And getting that time, getting that steel cage match, was the perfect way to finish it, you know? Match of our life. So look, when you have a legend like Trish Stratus coming back, you want to remind the people of why this person was so great. And I think there’s no doubt after that match of the greatness.”

