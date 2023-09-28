 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Here’s the latest on when you can expect to see LA Knight back on WWE television

By Cain A. Knight
WWE.com

LA Knight is one of the most popular stars on the WWE roster. He was reportedly set to save John Cena from a Bloodline attack during the show-closing angle last week (Sept. 22) on SmackDown, but plans changed and he was pulled from the show after testing positive for COVID.

Knight’s health situation raised some uncertainty on whether he’d back on TV in time to get booked as Cena’s partner for a match against Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa on Oct. 7 at Fastlane. The latest update from PW Insider implies that he should be able to work that match, because LA is expected to be at SmackDown this week (Sept. 29):

“WWE sources have confirmed to PWInsider.com that LA Knight is expected to return at tomorrow’s Smackdown taping in Sacramento, CA.”

The megastar would have received one of the biggest pops of the year if his music hit last week when Cena was getting his ass kicked. Let’s hope WWE can reproduce similar conditions tomorrow night to deliver an amazing moment for Knight and his fans.

Are you looking forward to LA Knight’s return to SmackDown on Friday night? Let us know how you would book it in the comments below, Cagesiders.

