Logan Paul actually thinks he’s a full-time wrestler who will ‘take over’ WWE

After going one full year with zero victories in WWE, Logan Paul finally got back in the winner’s column in early August at SummerSlam when he defeated Ricochet. The YouTube douchebag has been away from WWE since then, because he’s a part-time wrestler who is busy preparing for a boxing fight on Oct. 14 against Dillon Danis.

But don’t fret over his current WWE absence, Paul fans, because he very much considers himself to be a full-time wrestler who has big plans to take over the sport. At least that’s what Logan said this week in an interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani:

“Yeah, we got to find a time in the schedule to carve out a time to box, because I am, I guess technically, like a full-time wrestler. I’m on the roster, I have a contract. And it’s also a goal of mine to get WWE championships. I didn’t just come to partake, I came to take over. And you don’t do that if you are hopping in and out of the sport. So we’ve got to find time to box, and time to wrestle. And they’ve been very accommodating.”

WWE is returning to Saudi Arabia for another Crown Jewel event on November 4, so if Paul walks out of his fight with Danis in one piece, perhaps we’ll see him competing in a WWE ring shortly thereafter.

