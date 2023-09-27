 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Roman Reigns will defend his title before Crown Jewel after all

By Sean Rueter
Earlier this week, we got an advertisement for what looks like it will be Roman Reigns’ first WWE appearance since early August. We figured his time on the Oct. 13 SmackDown would include starting a program with whoever his next challenger will be, since there were already reports Reigns’ would defend his Undisputed WWE Universal title in Saudi Arabia at Nov. 4’s Crown Jewel.

And Roman probably will get into it with his Crown Jewel opponent on the Fastlane fallout edition of SmackDown. But that person won’t be his next challenger. Because the Tribal Chief is being advertised for a house show on Sat., Oct. 14, and the venue for that date says Reigns will be defending against his old pal Sami Zayn in Kansas City...

Reigns and Zayn have been feuding on-and-off since last year’s Royal Rumble, so they’re familiar with one another — making this an easy way for the champ to shake off the ring rust before his next PLE match, which likely will be Crown Jewel.

The rest of that “Triple Main Event” is another Seth Rollins/Shinsuke Nakamura WWE World title rematch, and Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz in a Street Fight. Gunther defending the Intercontinental championship against Chad Gable is also listed on T-Mobile Center’s website.

