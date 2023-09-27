NXT didn’t have much Becky or Dom, and their ratings show it

The ratings and viewership data are in for the Sept. 26 edition of WWE NXT.

According to Wrestlenomics, the episode was watched by a total audience of 636,000 and scored a .18 rating among 18-49 year olds. Both are big drops from the previous two episodes — specifically 23% less viewers than Sept. 19, and a 25% week-to-week drop in the demo.

What happened? Well, the past two weeks featured heavily promoted Becky Lynch appearances. WWE said we’d “hear from” the NXT Women’s champ last night, but nothing was hyped for Tuesday’s show during The Man’s time on Monday’s Raw and what we got turned out to be a video package for Lynch’s No Mercy match with Tiffany Stratton.

Further compounding matters, NXT’s other big main roster ratings driver, Dirty Dom Mysterio, also defended his North American title on Raw and last night was limited to a pair of backstage interviews about his No Mercy match.

Was this a test to see how much of their recent audience NXT’s regular cast could hold while putting the finishing touches on their PLE build? Let us know what you think in the comments. And on your way down there...

Here’s NXT’s audience and ratings share of the 18-49 demographic over the past year:

* Aired on SyFy

