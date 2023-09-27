Thea Hail debuted her ‘grown ass woman’ look on NXT last night

For the past few weeks, NXT’s been running an angle where Jacy Jayne has been “mentoring” Thea Hail on topics not covered in her Chase U curriculum.

Hail signed with WWE just before graduating high school, and was quickly added to Andre Chase’s college/stable. Her current storyline involves the former Toxic Attraction-er helping Thea shed her schoolgirl look (and possibly swaying her to the dark side in the process). Last week Jayne took Hail out for a makeover, and this week they showed the results to her professor, The U’s MVP Duke Hudson, and the entire NXT Universe.

it’s not a phase dad pic.twitter.com/yev1NMfZIl — Thea Hail (@theahail_wwe) September 27, 2023

Hail also had new entrance music for her match with Dani Palmer — which she won by submission with a Kimura, so early returns are “grown ass woman” Thea seem promising.

But let us know what you think. And on your way down to the comments, you can also check out our playlist of the other highlights from last night’s show. They include Hail’s reveal and her match, along with the rest of NXT’s final push to No Mercy this Saturday night:

Butch wins the NXT Global Heritage Invitational

Trick Williams vs. Joe Gacy

Thea Hail debuts her new grown up look

Josh Briggs vs. Baron Corbin

Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker brawl into Shawn Michaels’ office

Lynch and Stratton are prepared for Extreme Rules at No Mercy

Tony D & Stacks host a dinner for their enemies

Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs. Bronco Nima & Lucien Price

Eddy Thorpe vs. Dijak - Strap Match

Dani Palmer vs. Thea Hail

Williams becomes the No. 1 Contender to the North American Title

Hayes and Dragunov exchange words before their match at No Mercy

Kelani Jordan wants Blair Davenport at No Mercy (Digital Exclusive)

For complete results and the live blog for the Sept. 26 episode of NXT, click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.