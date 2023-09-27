Looks like WWE NXT is teasing the arrival of Brian Pillman, Jr.

During the Sept. 26 episode of WWE NXT, this quick teaser video aired:

WWE hasn’t even confirmed his signing, but it’s hard to put the clues presented together and come up with anyone other than Brian Pillman, Jr.

Pillman’s legendary father was an All-American college football player who strived to play for his hometown Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL (and did sign with them as an undrafted free agent during his brief pro career). Once Brian Sr. became a pro wrestler, he spent the bulk of that career with WCW. Everything that shows up on the television in that vignette looks like footage Pillman Jr. would have watched to connect with his old man, who died when he was just four years old.

The 30 year old Pillman Jr. joined AEW in 2019 after a run with MLW, and was featured in a few TV angles but spent much of his time with there working their YouTube shows. He exited the company in July of this year when his contract expired. Pillman Jr. teased a big move when he was spotted at WWE’s Orlando, Florida Performance Center shortly after that news broke, and a report he’d signed with WWE hit a few weeks later.

And now it would seem we’re getting close to seeing Flyin’ Brian II show up on NXT one Tuesday night in the not-too-distant future.