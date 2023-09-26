New NXT North American title match set for No Mercy

When Mustafa Ali was released by WWE, it came as quite the surprise in part because he was scheduled to challenge Dominik Mysterio for the NXT North American championship at the No Mercy premium live event this Sat., Sept. 30, 2023, in Bakersfield, California. Considering that show is just days away, the promotion had to do something about it on NXT television this week.

The solution — a triple threat match was announced pitting Axiom vs. Tyler Bate vs. Dragon Lee, with the winner becoming the next top contender and moving on to replace Ali at the event this weekend.

During the show, Trick Williams defeated Joe Gacy in a singles match and decided he wanted to win a title of his own. So he campaigned for inclusion in the triple threat and Shawn Michaels granted his wish, making it a Fatal 4-Way.

If that seemed like a spoiler, well, wouldn’t you know it, Trick managed to pull it off, outlasting the rest to score a pinfall over Axiom. He was a bit flukey with it, scoring a pin after everyone else was taken out and he was knocked off the ropes on top of Axiom.

But a win is a win!

Later, they announced Dragon Lee would be the special guest referee.

The updated No Mercy card: