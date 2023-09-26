Becky Lynch’s autobiography scheduled to release on Mar. 26, 2024

All the way back in August of 2020, Becky Lynch teased that she was writing, well, something. It was later confirmed that something was an autobiography.

Now we have a synopsis, and a release date!

The book, which will come out on Mar. 26, 2024, is available for pre-order on Amazon right now. Here’s the synopsis:

This compelling and deeply personal memoir from WWE superstar Rebecca Quin—a.k.a. The Man, a.k.a. Becky Lynch—delves into her earliest wrestling days, her scrappy beginnings, and her meteoric rise to fame. By age seven, Rebecca Quin, now known in the ring as Becky Lynch, was already defying what the world expected of her. Raised in Dublin, Ireland in a devoutly Catholic family, Rebecca constantly invented new ways to make her mother worry—roughhousing with the neighborhood kids, hosting secret parties while her parents were away, enrolling in a warehouse wrestling school, nearly breaking her neck and almost kneecapping a WWE star before her own wrestling career even began—and she was always in search of a thrilling escape from the ordinary. Rebecca’s deep love of wrestling as a child set her on an unlikely path. With few female wrestlers to look to for guidance, Rebecca pursued a wrestling career hoping to change the culture and move away from the antiquated disrespect so often directed at the elite female athletes that grace the ring. Even as a teenager, she knew that she would stop at nothing to earn a space among the greatest wrestlers of our time, and to pave a new path for female fighters. Culled from decades of journal entries, Rebecca’s memoir offers a raw, personal, and honest depiction of the complex woman behind the character Rebecca Quin plays on TV.

Lynch has lived one hell of an interesting life, and has reached the very pinnacle of her profession. If you’re even remotely interested in professional wrestling more generally or Lynch specifically, this is almost certainly going to deliver the goods.

Right?