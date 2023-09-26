Roman Reigns return advertised for upcoming SmackDown

Paul Heyman calls him on-screen from time-to-time, but we haven’t seen the Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns on television since the SummerSlam fallout edition of SmackDown. That Aug. 11 episode was the one where Jey Uso superkicked Reigns and “quit” The Bloodline and the company (one of those stuck... tune in to Raw any Monday night to figure out which).

The Tribal Chief isn’t advertised for next weekend’s Fastlane PPV, but reports are he will be making his first title defense since SummerSlam when WWE returns to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel on Nov. 4. So we figured we’d be seeing him soon-ish.

Based on advertising from Tulsa, Oklahoma’s BOK Center, it looks like that will be no later than the Oct. 13 episode of SmackDown:

SHOW UPDATE: Another @WWE Superstar is headed to Tulsa! Great new seats have been added so grab your tickets now and don’t miss the opportunity to see @WWERomanReigns live in action at BOK Center on October 13th!



️: https://t.co/mfIJ6A09rj pic.twitter.com/bc41j5mhtI — BOK Center (@BOKCenter) September 26, 2023

It’s possible Roman shows up somewhere between now and this episode, of course. But in addition to not factoring into the plans for Oct. 7’s premium live event, he’s not advertised for either of the SmackDowns leading up to it (this Friday in Sacramento, California and Oct. 6 in St. Louis).

Ready for Reigns to return? Who do you think they’ll set him opposite for Crown Jewel?