WWE announces the signing of Jade Cargill

Over the last two weeks there’s been a lot of buzz about former AEW star Jade Cargill finishing up with that promotion and signing with WWE.

This morning (Sept. 26), it became official. WWE gave the scoop to ESPN’s Marc Raimondi, who reports the former TBS champion starts at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida today.

WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque echoed the hype for Cargill when he re-posted the company’s announcement on X (fka Twitter):

A dominant athlete who’s here to change the game…



Join me in welcoming the newest @WWE Superstar, @Jade_Cargill, to the @WWEUniverse. https://t.co/hBTXhPLkI7 — Triple H (@TripleH) September 26, 2023

Outside of WWE’s mention of “multi-year”, there are no specifics being reported on Cargill’s new contract at this time. Some of the pre-signing buzz indicated she was making more than more new signees, and that WWE was working on main roster plans for the 31 year old former collegiate basketball player & fitness model. ESPN’s story notes that it “remains unclear” if Jade will start in NXT or proceed directly to Raw or SmackDown.

If Cargill does start out on Tuesday nights, the way WWE is announcing her arrival gives the impression they don’t intend to keep her on their developmental/third brand for long.

Stay tuned.