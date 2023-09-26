Here's a place to check the results and comment along with the newest episode of WWE NXT, airing live on Tuesday night at 8 pm Eastern time slot on USA Network.

Advertised for tonight’s show from the WWE Performance Center: Carmelo Hayes & Ilja Drgunov will sign the contract for their match at Saturday’s No Mercy PLE, and Women’s champ Becky Lynch speaks on her rematch with Tiffany Stratton at the Sept. 30 event in Bakersfield, California!

Tonight’s card also features Butch vs. Joe Coffey in the finals of the Global Heritage Invitational for a No Mercy shot at Noam Dar & the Heritage Cup, Eddy Thorpe & Dijak in a Strap Match, Gigi Dolin taking on Blair Davenport... and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the NXT live blog kicks off once the show starts on USA. A running record of everything that happens will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

WWE NXT RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR SEPT. 26