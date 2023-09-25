Dirty Dominik Mysterio fends off Dragon Lee on Raw

The NXT North American title scene got a bit weird over the past couple weeks when Mustafa Ali had a scheduled title match against Dominik Mysterio at No Mercy this coming Saturday night (Sept. 30), only for WWE to book Dragon Lee for a title shot on Monday Night Raw this week. Ali kicked up a fuss about this and it looked like maybe it would be part of a larger story. Then, in a shocking turn of events, Ali was outright released by the company.

That was the lead in to Lee challenging for the championship in Ontario, California this evening.

It didn’t do much to change how unbelievably hype everyone was for the match itself, which was an absolute barnburner that did well to showcase Lee’s considerable talents while also putting over Mysterio.

In the end, Mysterio pinned Lee after a frogsplash to retain his title.

They absolutely tore the house down, and had all of Ontario eating out of the palm of their hand. The benefits of a great babyface wrestler flying around against a strong heel like Dirty Dom.

And if there was any doubt about it before there shouldn’t be now — Dragon Lee is ready for the big time.

Get complete Raw results and coverage of this week’s episode right here.