Shinsuke Nakamura kicked up a feud with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins by launching a surprise attack before revealing he knew of a major weakness — a back injury that was being kept quiet.

Despite this, he was unable to defeat Rollins for his title at Payback earlier this month.

He did deliver a post-match beatdown and has kept the attacks up ever since, driving the champ up the wall to the point that he was the one laying down a challenge for Nakamura. He wanted one more match, and they could settle it once and for all.

So, during this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, Nakamura made clear exactly what he wants — himself standing tall, and Rollins never standing again.

In other words, a Last Man Standing match.

Rollins accepted, and the match will take place at the upcoming Fastlane event scheduled for Sat., Oct. 7, 2023, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

It’s the only match official for the card as of right now.