SmackDown’s numbers drop without LA Knight (and The Rock)

John Cena was on hand for the Sept. 22 SmackDown, but WWE was still missing a Megastar last Friday — and it showed in the episode’s performance.

According to Wrestlenomics, the latest episode of SmackDown was watched by 2,227,000 total viewers and drew a .63 rating among 18-49 year olds. Those are respectively 13% and 10% lower than the previous Friday. Which is understandable since Sept. 15 had LA Knight and the most recent show didn’t.

Okay, there was another guy on two Fridays ago that wasn’t there last week. But seeing as Dwayne Johnson’s appearance wasn’t even advertised, we’re giving Knight the credit.

Whatever you attribute them to, here’s a rundown of the past year’s worth of SmackDown’s numbers:

* Aired on FS1

