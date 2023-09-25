Former NXT wrestler confirms WWE release, says she requested it

Yulisa Leon missed eight months after suffering a knee injury last September. She and her regular tag partner Valentina Feroz haven’t done a whole lot since Leon returned for a tag match against Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn on WWE SmackDown in May (although they were briefly part of a program in NXT with Nathan Frazer & Dragon Lee and Noam Dar’s Meta-Four group this summer).

But it was still somewhat surprising to see the Mexican wrestler’s name among last week’s releases — especially when her Brazilian partner’s wasn’t.

In a post on Instagram yesterday (Sept. 24), Leon explained:

To my dear fans and public in general. There’s no limit when you when you want to fight for who you are and what you want, TO BE THE WOMAN OF YOUR DREAMS! I want to thank the Universe of @wwe and @wwenxt for honoring me with the opportunity to be the first Mexican woman under contract. I learned what I never imagined, I enjoyed it and I had great experiences and friendships, but due to personal reasons I made the decision to request my release from my contract. I will let you know the reasons later and I am deeply grateful for the facilities and for leaving the doors open for me. I will continue to focus on my next projects, expect news from me very soon.

Feroz responded:

I’m proud of you so strong so brave the strongest Mexican I’ve ever met ⭐️ I love you I’ll miss you but I know you’re going to shine a lot because you were born to shine ✨ ❤️

No word on if Leon’s “future projects” include wrestler, but it seems like she’s leaving WWE on good terms. Plus, her father wrestled in Mexico under the ring name “Bronco” — so the business is in her blood.

We’ll see what the 27 year old from Monterrey, whose real name is Jennifer Michell Cantu Iglesias, does next.