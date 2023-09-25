Hulk Hogan got married for the third time

WWE Hall of Famer Huk Hogan and yoga instructor Sky Daily just announced their engagement a couple months ago, but the couple didn’t wait long to tie the knot.

That per UK tabloid Daily Mail and TMZ, who both report the 70 year old Hogan and 45 year old Daily were married in a small ceremony in Clearwater, Florida last Friday night (Sept. 23). Hogan posted a video of the happy night on his Instagram yesterday:

TMZ said it took place at the couple’s “go-to place of worship — Indian Rocks Baptist Church”, and sources told the outlet that it was “not only an intimate affair ... but a spiritual one too.”

It was also said to be impromptu, with TMZ’s sources saying Hogan & Daly “were itching to be husband and wife ASAP”. Hulk’s son Nick was among the guests, as were the bride’s three children. TMZ sources chalked up the absence of Hogan’s daughter Brooke to the “spur of the moment” decision, while Daily Mail quotes “a friend” of the couple who told them, “Sadly Brooke did not show up.”

Nick and Brooke are Hulk’s children from his first marriage to ex-wife Linda. They were divorced in 2009. Hogan was then married to his second wife Jennifer from 2010-2021.