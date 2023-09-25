Sheamus reportedly dealing with a ‘really bad shoulder injury’

Sheamus hasn’t wrestled since he and Edge main event-ed the Aug. 18 SmackDown. Since then, we’ve heard his contract is soon up for renewal (not as soon as Edge’s though — but like Drew McIntyre & Becky Lynch’s, Sheamus’ deal is said to expire in early 2024).

Some might have assumed that the 45 year old Celtic Warrior is off television while he & WWE haggle over his next contract. But not so, at least not according to Dave Meltzer. On the most recent Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer said:

“By the way, Sheamus — really bad shoulder injury. That’s why he hasn’t been on TV or at the house shows.”

A recent photo Sheamus shared on X (fka Twitter) showed him in a neck brace; no word if that’s related to the should injury mentioned on WOR.

The lost paddies supporting the boys in green from Nashville #IREvRSA #IrishRugby pic.twitter.com/ItlFSKpYZM — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) September 23, 2023

Without Sheamus, his Brawling Brutes teammates Butch & Ridge Holland have remained active on SmackDown. That includes a loss to Grayson Waller & Austin Theory last Friday (Sept. 22). Butch has also been wrestling on NXT, where he’ll face Joe Coffey in the finals of the Global Heritage Invitational this Tuesday (Sept. 26).

Join us in wishing the big Fella good health, and we’ll keep you posted with any updates about his condition or contract status.