WWE Monday Night Raw comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Sept. 25, 2023) from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming Fastlane premium live event scheduled for early next month in Indianapolis.

Advertised for tonight: Cody Rhodes will open the show with a promo, Drew McIntyre will be the special guest on “MizTV,” Otis is scheduled to take on Big Bronson Reed, Shinsuke Nakamura responds to Seth Rollins’ challenge for another world heavyweight title match, Dominik Mysterio defends the NXT North American championship against Dragon Lee, and a whole lot more.

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the Raw live blog will kick off once the show starts on USA Network. It will be below this line here. Reminder: GIFs and pics allowed, but no links to illegal streams, please.

WWE RAW RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR SEPT. 25