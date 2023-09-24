Cody Rhodes vs. Omos imminent?

At recent WWE house shows, Cody Rhodes has been working with NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio. The two wrestled on Monday Night Raw this past week as he’s continued having issues, like so many others, with The Judgment Day.

But Mysterio is moving on to Dragon Lee, who is coming to Raw to challenge for his title. Rhodes, meanwhile, is set to open this week’s episode with a microphone to talk about, well, something. It would seem likely it will have to do with Judgment Day, or Jey Uso, or something to that effect.

But maybe something else is going to start up too — a potential feud with Omos.

If that seems out of nowhere, it’s not. Here’s what happened during Rhodes vs. Mysterio at a recent house show:

Omos attacks Cody Rhodes in a live event, teasing a feud between thempic.twitter.com/a6HfVnFdui https://t.co/WBv7EvvgpH — Leggoona (@leggoona) September 24, 2023

This does seem out of left field a bit, and it’s just a house show, so it doesn’t necessarily mean they’re going to bring it to TV. But Rhodes does need something to move on to and, wouldn’t you know it, the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia is coming up on Nov. 4.

WWE loves randomly inserting Omos into big money matchups like this, and the Saudi shows are big money shows. If the plan is still to go to Cody vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, it makes all the sense in the world to have him go over yet another big challenge.

Right?