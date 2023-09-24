There are still no matches official for Fastlane

The next premium live event on the WWE schedule is the Fastlane show scheduled for Sat., Oct. 7, 2023, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Normally, we would have already been putting together a weekly post outlining the card as the promotion adds matches to it. We have not done that even once for this show.

And that’s because there aren’t any matches official for the event right now.

Indeed, we’re less than two weeks away from showtime and even if you go to WWE.com, at least as of this writing, you can’t even find the event page under the “shows” tab with the rest of the PLE schedule. It’s like the show doesn’t exist at all!

On television, they’ve made clear a couple of matches are going to happen. One is John Cena vs. The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa & Jimmy Uso. Cena was supposed to team up with AJ Styles, but they ran an injury angle for the latter and teased someone making the save and stepping into that spot. Reports later indicated LA Knight was supposed to be that wrestler but he tested positive for Covid. He could very well get cleared in time to wrestle the show, so perhaps they are sticking with that plan. The other is Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the world heavyweight championship in a continuation of their feud. The latter is expected to respond to the former’s challenge on Raw this week.

But, again, we don’t know because nothing has been made official just yet.

For whatever it’s worth, purported insider BWE has claimed WWE is “aware of the lack of build for Fastlane” but everyone understands “this month has been a rough one with the merger, releases, etc.”

The company has two episodes of Raw and SmackDown to build out a card.