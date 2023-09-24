Rick Boogs believes he was released by WWE ‘due to a backstage political power play’

One of the wrestlers who was a victim of WWE’s recent round of talent cuts, Rick Boogs, is now claiming he was actually released due to backstage politics and not the company’s budget as reports have claimed.

Here’s how he put it in a video he released on his YouTube channel:

“Let me tell ya, it’s been an interesting time in my life with my job in WWE being terminated due to a backstage political power play — at least that’s my opinion of it. But now is not the time to talk about that. I will get into detail about that when the time is right.”

Boogs was hired by WWE in 2017 and lasted all the way to 2023 as a supporting character for other wrestlers and a comedy act. His run may be remembered most for his playing guitar during Shinsuke Nakamura’s entrance and Pat McAfee freaking out over it.

It sounds like he’s got an interesting story to tell, but we’re going to have to wait for all that. In the meantime, feel free to speculate on what — or who — he’s talking about.