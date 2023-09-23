WWE releases another member of NXT’s Spring 2023 Rookie Class

About four months ago, WWE introduced NXT’s Spring 2023 Rookie Class to the world.

During the post-Endeavor acquisition talent releases this week, they’d already parted ways with one of them: Alexis Gray. A second has now been confirmed, with Melanie Brzezinski posting in her Instagram Stories that she’s no longer with WWE:

Good morning everybody. I’m sure a lot of you have heard the news, and yes, it’s true. My time with WWE, aka ‘TKO’ is now over.

It was an amazing experience that I will forever be grateful for. I am taking this as a stepping stone to another dream of mine.

Thank you all for the support and kind words throughout this amazing experience with the company.

It’s time for me to go after what was truly meant for me.