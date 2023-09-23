Dolph Ziggler’s legend grows after WWE release

We’ve seen quite a bit of praise for Dolph Ziggler since his was arguably the most shocking name on WWE’s cut list this past week.

As you’d expect, most of its focused on his reputation as a great performer (especially but not exclusively between the ropes), and the impressive resume he’s compiled during his nearly two decades in WWE. But there’s also been chatter online about things Ziggler (real name Nick Nemeth) has done behind-the-scenes that are just as if not more impressive than any bump, championship, match or victory.

Last night (Sept. 22), MLW’s Hammerstone shouted out Ziggler for one of those stories that had resurfaced since Dolph’s release. He also added a personal one that (as far as I can tell) the public didn’t know about before:

Remember over lockdowns when @HEELZiggler was just anonymously bulk ordering from random indie guys PWTees stores to help em out?



When I posted about my house getting robbed during lockdown he unprompted just dropped a generous donation in my PayPal.



Dude is a legend all around — Hammerstone (@alexhammerstone) September 23, 2023

Good stuff about a good dude. And certainly one who seems like he’d be a good addition to somebody’s locker room...