Dolph Ziggler’s legend grows after WWE release

By Sean Rueter
Team Rubicon’s Veterans Day Salute To Service Gala Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

We’ve seen quite a bit of praise for Dolph Ziggler since his was arguably the most shocking name on WWE’s cut list this past week.

As you’d expect, most of its focused on his reputation as a great performer (especially but not exclusively between the ropes), and the impressive resume he’s compiled during his nearly two decades in WWE. But there’s also been chatter online about things Ziggler (real name Nick Nemeth) has done behind-the-scenes that are just as if not more impressive than any bump, championship, match or victory.

Last night (Sept. 22), MLW’s Hammerstone shouted out Ziggler for one of those stories that had resurfaced since Dolph’s release. He also added a personal one that (as far as I can tell) the public didn’t know about before:

Good stuff about a good dude. And certainly one who seems like he’d be a good addition to somebody’s locker room...

